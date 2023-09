ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Route 150 is currently shut down near St. Joseph as a result of a crash.

Illinois State Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 150 and Old Police Park Road. Two vehicles were involved, and injuries were reported.

The condition of those hurt is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.