MANSFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 150 between Mansfield and Farmer City will be closed for several weeks beginning May 30.

IDOT reported the closure is necessary to reconstruct two box culverts and is expected to last into July. Officials said a detour utilizing I-74 will be posted.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT officials said. They advise drivers to consider using alternate routes to avoid the work area.

They also urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

More information on other IDOT projects can be found online.