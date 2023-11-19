NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead and another two are injured after a crash on I-57 Sunday evening.

The crash happened at mile marker 173 south of Neoga at approximately 5:30 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said a semi-truck traveling northbound hit the back of a car.

Two passengers sitting in the back of the car were killed, officials said. The driver and front seat passenger were airlifted to an area hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Northbound lanes on I-57 were closed for nearly six hours, with traffic being diverted off the highway at the I-57 split near Effingham. The highway reopened around 11:30 p.m.