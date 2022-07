VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down in Vermilion County due to a semi-truck that caught fire.

The fire is happening at Milepost 202 between Fithian and Oakwood and resulted in the closure of both eastbound lanes. State troopers advised drivers to use caution if they are in the area and to seek an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story.