DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety said it’s also the most dangerous time of year on the road, and truck driving instructors are urging people to play their part in safely sharing the road.

It takes six weeks for truck drivers to get a commercial driving license, but the training is the first step to getting them on the road. The rest is putting what they learned to use and staying safe.

“You might like driving, but it’s much harder to drive a semi than a car,” said Pete Powell, driver trainer coordinator.

Powell said semi-truck driving is one of the most dangerous jobs to have. It’s the weight of the load, the size of the truck and distractions that puts it high up on the list.

“Other truckers may be letting you know there’s an accident up front,” said instructor David Goble. “So now, not only are you worried about what’s going on in front of you, now you’re worried about what’s going on down the road.”

He said it isn’t always their distractions that make driving a hazard; it’s sometimes other drivers. Goble said people usually think driving a semi is just like driving a really big car, but that’s not the case.

“Seeing the world from eight or nine feet in the air versus seeing it a normal two or three feet in the air, it changes everything,” Goble said.

“Trucks take a little longer to get slowed down,” Powell said. “They got a lot of weight to them, and that can cause an accident in and of itself.”

Goble said driving in work zones is where they see the problem typically rise.

“That’s a big vehicle and there’s a lot of blind spots around a truck, so it can be harder for them to see you,” Powell said.

When the 18-wheelers are driving slower, he said most cars try to go around or drive too close.

“If we need to slow down because a deer ran in front of us, a construction zone worker now stepped out in front, you may be looking down to adjust your radio and just like that, there you are,” Goble said. “You’re in the back end of us.”

When they are faced with the ‘you or me’ question, Goble said they head for the ditch.

“I always tell our students, ‘You’re driving an 81,000-pound bullet and you’re in you’re in charge of it today,’” Goble said.

Truck drivers are taught to accept the threat their size poses in accidents. So instead of hitting smaller cars, they go off-road where the likelihood of the only one getting hurt is them.

“It’s a matter of all of us doing what we know we should be doing, and we can figure out how to do that,” Powell said. “We can definitely lower the numbers of accidents that happen out on the road.”

Semi drivers might bear most of the responsibility, but they still need other drivers’ help to drive as safe as possible.