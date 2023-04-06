MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Minnesota man was hurt in a semi-truck rollover that happened early Thursday morning on I-57 near Mattoon.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. The truck was driving northbound near the exit to Illinois Route 16 when officials said it left the roadway.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Firefighters from the Lincon Fire Protection District were among those to respond to the scene. Photos posted to their Facebook page show that the truck struck a guardrail before falling into a ditch behind the remainder of the rail. The truck came to a stop with the cab upright and the trailer on its side.

The driver of the truck was identified as Charles Isaya, 52 of Mankato, Minn. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.