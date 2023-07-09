DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An intersection in Danville will see a slight change in traffic this week as crews repair the traffic lights there.

The City of Danville announced that on Monday, the intersection of Main and Hazel Streets will become a four-way stop while the repairs are made. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.

The traffic signals will not be operational during the repairs. Officials said this will affect drivers traveling in all directions through the intersection.

The city advised drivers to choose an alternate route of travel. They also urged drivers and pedestrians to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.