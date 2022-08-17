SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of an intersection in Springfield will be closing on Thursday in order to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal.

The replacement is being done at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway and Northfield Avenue. Starting at 6 a.m. the number of lanes on northbound Dirksen will be reduced and the eastbound turning lanes onto Northfield will be restricted. This work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. but may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are advised to plan to take an alternate routes of travel to avoid a delay. if they must drive through the area, drivers are advised to slow down and drive with caution.