CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that the Illinois Department of Transportation will be conducting a series of upgrades on traffic lights along Springfield Avenue next week.

Work will begin at the intersection of Springfield and Staley Road starting Monday at 7 a.m. and at the intersection of Springfield and Duncan Road at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. These intersections will be switched to all-way stops while crews work on the lights.

This work is expected to significantly impact traffic along and near Springfield and IDOT said drivers can expect significant backups at certain times of the day. This work is dependent on the weather and may be postponed in the event of inclement weather.