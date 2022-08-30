SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will be down a few lanes on Wednesday as City Water, Light and Power crews replace the traffic lights at two intersections.

Crews will close southbound lanes at Dirksen’s intersections with 30th Street and Ridge Avenue. Additionally, crews will restrict the southbound turning lanes on Ridge onto Dirksen. These closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and will end by 3 p.m. The work being performed is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel to avoid delays and drive with caution if they do travel through the area.