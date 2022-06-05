SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers on Dunlap Avenue in Savoy may experience delays this week as IDOT crews perform maintenance on the traffic lights at three intersections.

Maintenance will begin on Tuesday at the intersection with Airport Road, followed by Church Street on Wednesday and Curtis Road on Thursday. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and take five to eight hours, depending on weather. The intersections will operate as four-way stop signs during these hours.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes of travel to avoid the area. If they must travel through the area, drivers are advised to allow for extra time to account for delays. Drivers are further urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The maintenance being performed is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.