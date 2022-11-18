Update 6 p.m.

State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open.

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire.

Photo courtesy of Abraham Bradshaw

The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was driving westbound when the driver noticed smoke coming from underneath the front passenger seat. The driver pulled over and got out, after which the SUV became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was not hurt.

I-72 was shut down at 4:35 p.m. to allow firefighters to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 5 p.m. and the highway was reopened in the passing lane at that time. All lanes are expected to be open again soon.