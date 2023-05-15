Update 12:08 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said the crash on eastbound I-74 involved a semi-truck driver losing control of their vehicle and rolling over. The truck and its trailer came to a stop on the right side of the highway, half on the shoulder and half in the roadside ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Original article

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on I-74 is backing up due to a crash near Urbana.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Milepost 188, located between Urbana and St. Joseph. Traffic in the area is slowed down as a result.

Emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the area as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.