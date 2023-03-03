CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several streets in Champaign will experience a lane closure next week for three construction projects. All closures will begin on Monday and in two of them, the projects will end the same day they begin.

One of the projects is taking place at a parking deck located at the intersection of North Randolph and West Healey Streets. To complete maintenance on the structure, crews will close one northbound lane of Randolph between Healey and Springfield Avenue. Weather permitting, the lane will reopen the following Friday.

Elsewhere, crews will be performing storm sewer lining on West Springfield Avenue at the intersection with New Street. While this work is being performed, eastbound traffic on Springfield will be redirected into the center turn lane through a short construction zone. Local driveways within the zone will remain accessible from public alleys.

This construction project is planned to last only Monday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Another sewer lining project is also planned for Monday, taking place on Prospect Avenue at the intersection with White Street and also on White between Prospect and Van Doren Street. Northbound traffic on Prospect will be reduced to one lane while White will be reduced to a one-lane road serving traffic in both directions. Access to local driveways will be maintained.

This project is also planned to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, with the closures ending that same day.

Minor traffic delays may occur in the three work zones and the City of Champaign encouraged caution whenever traveling through them. All of these projects are dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.