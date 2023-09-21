TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Teutopolis and Montrose firefighters responded to an accident involving two semi tractor-trailers on Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon.

The Teutopolis Fire Protection District posted about the crash on their Facebook page. Just after 2 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to mile marker 104 on westbound Interstate 70. The accident took place within a construction zone, and firefighters found that both semis were blocking traffic in the westbound lane.

Both drivers declined medical attention from Rural Med EMS. One semi had to be towed as a result of the crash, though the other could be driven from the scene. Firefighters left the scene around 30 minutes after arrival.

Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the crash.