CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers on the University of Illinois campus will need to adjust their routes next week to avoid a section of Chalmers Street that is closing for repairs.

Chalmers will close between Fifth and Sixth Streets on Tuesday in order to allow for pavement failures to be repaired. This closure is expected to last for five days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked not to park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”