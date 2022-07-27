URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street on the Urbana side of the University of Illinois campus will be closing for a few days later this week as crews dismantle a tower crane in front of Noyes Laboratory.

South Mathew Avenue will close at 6 a.m. on Thursday between West Green Street and West Oregon Street to allow for the operation. The street will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but through traffic will not be allowed. The sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrians.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to drive and walk carefully through this and other construction areas.