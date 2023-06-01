CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic may be affected on Windsor Road in Champaign on Friday as construction crews begin work at one intersection on that road.

Officials with the City of Champaign said that crews with Visu Sewer Technologies will be lining sewer pipes at Windsor Road and Cherry Hills Drive starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. that same day. All travel will remain open, but both streets may have reduced lane widths, closed shoulders and minor lane shifts.

Minor traffic delays may happen in the work zone as a result, officials said.

Drivers are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through work zones. City officials thanked everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.