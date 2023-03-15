SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are currently on the scene of an overturned semi-truck at a highway interchange in Springfield.

The crash happened on the ramp leading from northbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 72. The ramp is open to clear out traffic, but it will close once a tow company arrives to remove the overturned truck.

Drivers in the area are urged to slow down and move over when approaching the scene. Troopers also suggested taking a different route of travel altogether.

This is a developing story.