Update at 8:40 p.m. on 2/13/2023:

ISP said all lanes on I-72 are now open.

Original Story:

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened on westbound I-72 near Illiopolis.

State Police officials said the crash happened three miles west of the Illiopolis and Mt. Auburn exit. As a result, traffic is reduced to one lane for approximately half a mile. Drivers are urged to find a different route of travel if possible.

Officials added that minor injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.