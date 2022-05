COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening.

The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 57 with northbound traffic being diverted onto Etna Road for passage around the closure.

The closure is expected to last several hours and drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story.