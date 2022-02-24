PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of jack-knifed trucks is currently blocking both lanes of southbound Interstate 57 near the exit at Pesotum.

Officials from the Illinois State Police said that traffic is able to get by on the shoulder of the highway, but this has reduced traffic to “crawl speed” and is causing major delays.

Traffic issues at this location are expected to remain for the next two hours as crews work to remove the trucks from the road. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story.