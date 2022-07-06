GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 and that the driver of the van failed to reduce speed before hitting the back of a semi-truck trailer.

The three people who were hurt are said to have only received minor injuries and are recovering at area hospitals. One lane of traffic on Route 47 was closed for the investigation, but reopened at approximately 2 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.