UPDATE at 3:42 p.m.

All lanes of southbound I-57 have reopened.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Southbound Interstate 57 near Champaign is currently shut down due to a crash.

State Troopers said a crash happened at Milepost 238 and the crash resulted in people being hurt. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the road at Olympian Drive.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.