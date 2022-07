ARMSTRONG, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and IDOT workers are currently setting up a traffic detour in the Armstrong area to divert traffic around a broken-down truck.

The blockage is happening on U.S. Route 136 at Illinois Route 49. Troopers said the truck is carrying an oversized load and is blocking the road. The road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

People driving in the area are asked to use caution and pay attention to road signs.

This is a developing story.