Update at 12:07 p.m. on 9/12/2022

State Troopers have confirmed that one person died in the crash on Route 1. They added the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles. The road remains closed at this time.

Original Article

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a “serious crash” on Route 1 between Westville and Georgetown.

The crash happened at County Road 980 North and has Route 1 shut down at this location. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.