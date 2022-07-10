SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road.

Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic is being directed off the highway at Veterans Parkway and detour signs will be posted Sunday evening. Drivers using westbound I-72 are advised to find an alternate route prior to the road closure to avoid further delay.

The highway will be closed until Monday, the earliest date the road can be repaired.