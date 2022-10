URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked.

There is no word on any injuries as the crash just occurred and troopers are beginning their investigation.

This is a developing story.