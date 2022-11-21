Update at 1:10 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield.

State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area at milepost 102. Traffic flow is limited to one lane and is moving slowly, with cars backed up to the Sangamon Avenue exit two miles south of the crash scene.

Officials added that recovery efforts are underway, but the backup will last for “an extended period of time.” Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution when approaching the crash scene.