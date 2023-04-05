Update 1:45 p.m.

State Police temporarily diverted traffic off both directions of I-74, but the power lines have since been removed from the highway and all lanes are open again.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 74 west of Danville.

Officials said the crash happened near the exit to U.S. Route 150. There are reports of power lines down and debris in the roadway.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route of travel or use caution if they drive through the area.

This is a developing story.