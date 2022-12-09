Update 7:04 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening.

State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 in Springfield.

State Police officials said the crash happened at Milepost 96. As a result, the northbound lanes of the highway and the northbound exit leading from Illinois Route 29 is closed to traffic.

Officials said the highway will remain closed for the next few hours. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to get to their destinations.

This is a developing story.