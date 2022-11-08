SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down.

The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto.

The highway will remain closed for several hours as troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.