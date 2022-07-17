VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle.

The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. Master Sergeant Tom Lillard of the Illinois State Police said no one was hurt, but the highway will be down to one lane for an undetermined amount of time while the cargo of that trailer is offloaded and the trailer is towed away.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use caution and watch for slow-moving or stopped traffic.

This is a developing story.