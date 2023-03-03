Update 1:20 p.m.

State Police officials said the jack-knifed truck has been moved to the shoulder of the highway and the lanes are clear. However, drivers in the area are advised to continuing using caution.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 72 is currently blocked by a jack-knifed semi-truck in Macon County, Illinois State Police announced.

Officials said the accident happened between Niantic and Harristown. A tow truck is enroute to remove the truck from the roadway, but drivers are advised to seek an alternate route in the meantime.

This is a developing story.