EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month.

These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. During these patrols, troopers will be strictly enforcing violations related to:

Driving under the influence

Safety belt and child restraint use

Speeding

Districted driving

Vehicle code and criminal violations

Officials said more than half of all deadly motor vehicle crashes in Illinois happen at night, and approximately 30% of deadly crashes involve drug or alcohol impairment. The NITE program allows law enforcement to work even harder at removing impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

The patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.