SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are urging drivers to “start seeing motorcycles” as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Pritzker proclaimed May as such in accordance with Illinois tradition dating back 35 years. The proclamation and its awareness campaign, complete with yard signs and banners, coincide with the arrival of warmer weather and more motorcyclists on the road.
“Thousands of riders enjoy Illinois by motorcycle. During the coming months, it’s important to share the road, slow down and be aware of your surroundings,” said Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer. “By working together and following some simple rules, we can save lives.”
State officials said that while motorcycles represent 3% of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, they account for more than 11% of deadly traffic accidents.
The appeal from state officials comes after a weekend in Central Illinois that saw two deaths from motorcycle accidents. One happened at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Walnut Street in Springfield and the other happened on I-74 near Oakwood.
“While motorcyclists are a statistically smaller portion of total roadway users, they represent a disproportionately higher number of fatalities on Illinois roadways,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal. “ISP reminds drivers to be aware of the vulnerabilities of motorcyclists and encourages riders to get quality rider training and wear proper gear.”
As part of Motorcycle Awareness Month, IDOT recommended the following steps to stay safe:
- For drivers
- Look twice before merging into traffic. Use mirrors and look over the shoulder, allow appropriate distance and consider weather, traffic and road conditions.
- Allow motorcyclists enough space to maneuver and enough time to adjust if necessary
- Use care when driving near groups of motorcyclists. Share the road and, if needing to change lanes or reach an exit, signal intent and wait for motorcyclists to make space. Do not merge in between groups or riders unless there is enough space to do so safely.
- For motorcyclists
- Wear DOT-compliant gear and gear that increases visibility, such as bright colors and reflective strips or decals, especially at night.
- Ride with the headlight on at all times, in accordance with Illinois law
- Give space and time to react, allow room for emergency braking
- Make lane changes gradually and expect the unepxected
- Ride sober
- Always signal before changing lanes
- Avoid weaving in and out of lanes
- Flash the broke light when slowing down and before stopping