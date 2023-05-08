SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are urging drivers to “start seeing motorcycles” as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Pritzker proclaimed May as such in accordance with Illinois tradition dating back 35 years. The proclamation and its awareness campaign, complete with yard signs and banners, coincide with the arrival of warmer weather and more motorcyclists on the road.

“Thousands of riders enjoy Illinois by motorcycle. During the coming months, it’s important to share the road, slow down and be aware of your surroundings,” said Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer. “By working together and following some simple rules, we can save lives.”

State officials said that while motorcycles represent 3% of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, they account for more than 11% of deadly traffic accidents.

The appeal from state officials comes after a weekend in Central Illinois that saw two deaths from motorcycle accidents. One happened at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Walnut Street in Springfield and the other happened on I-74 near Oakwood.

“While motorcyclists are a statistically smaller portion of total roadway users, they represent a disproportionately higher number of fatalities on Illinois roadways,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal. “ISP reminds drivers to be aware of the vulnerabilities of motorcyclists and encourages riders to get quality rider training and wear proper gear.”

As part of Motorcycle Awareness Month, IDOT recommended the following steps to stay safe: