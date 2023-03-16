SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Springfield will be closing to all traffic next week, the city announced.

City officials said that East Washington Street will be closing between 6th and 7th Streets in order to repair sewers and perform other work. The closure is planned to last through the following Friday.

Officials added that drivers should be aware that there will be no parking, nor access to parking, on Washington during the closure. This work is also dependent on the weather and could be delayed.