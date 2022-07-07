SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town this weekend and next week as constructions crews close part of Sixth Street.

The closure begins at 10 a.m. on Friday between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through traffic will not be allowed; the City of Springfield advised drivers to allow for extra time to get around the closure and said traffic control signals, signage and dynamic message boards will be deployed to help drivers do this. Drivers are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise caution when traveling in the area.

The closure will end at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18. However, the city said that four additional nighttime closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be required starting that same day.