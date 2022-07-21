SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town for the next week-and-a-half as construction crews close part of Fifth Street.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through traffic will not be allowed. Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes of travel or allow for additional time to travel around the closure; traffic control signals, signage and dynamic message boards will be deployed to help drivers do this. Drivers are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise caution when traveling in the area.

The closure will end at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 1. However, the city said that four additional nighttime closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. may be required starting that same day.