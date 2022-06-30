SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that several roads are closing this weekend ahead of 4th of July celebrations and will remain closed for several hours

The city’s Levitt AMP Springfield concert series and the fireworks that are a part of the show resulted in the closure of Capitol Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets, Third Street between Jackson and Monroe Streets and Second Street between Monroe and Edwards Streets. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. and finish half an hour later. All of these streets will reopen early Friday morning.

Fourth Street between Jackson Street and Capitol Avenue will be reduced to one lane starting at 2 p.m. on Friday ahead of the fireworks show that night at 9:30. The show will also result in the complete closure of Capitol from Second to Fifth Streets, Second from Monroe to Edwards and Fourth from Cook Street to Capitol at 6 p.m. All streets in that area will reopen around 11 p.m. after the fireworks.

Elsewhere, Capitol at Seventh Street remains closed as a result of a lightning strike at Grace Lutheran Church. Southbound traffic on Seventh is being detoured west on Capitol while eastbound traffic on Capitol is being detoured north on Sixth Street. There is no word on when this closure will end.