SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects throughout Springfield will keep traffic limited or completely away from several roads this week as those projects continue from last week or begin this week.

Monroe Street will close this Tuesday between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained to all properties on that block, but vehicles will not be allowed to cross the train tracks.

Sixth Street between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place will also close for the Rail Improvements Project. That closure will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and last for 10 days until 6 a.m. on July 18. Drivers are advised to allow for additional time to travel around the closure; traffic control signals, signage and dynamic message boards will be deployed to help drivers do this.

Archer Elevator Road between Greenbriar and Southwoods Roads is also closing this week. That closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to last approximately two hours while crews repair a ditch.

Continuing from last week, Capitol at Seventh Street remains closed as a result of a lightning strike at Grace Lutheran Church. Southbound traffic on Seventh is being detoured west on Capitol while eastbound traffic on Capitol is being detoured north on Sixth Street. There is no word on when this closure will end.

Between 9th and 11th Streets, Capitol Avenue is closed through December while intermittent lane closures are taking place between those streets on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street. Hilltop Road is also closed between Alder Wood Drive and White Timber Road.

Concrete work, asphalt paving and oil paving will also be taking place at the following locations: