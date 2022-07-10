SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of road construction projects are continuing this week in Springfield, resulting in lanes and in some cases the entire roads being closed.

Sixth Street between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place closed on Friday and will remain closed until Tuesday, July 19. Elsewhere, Capitol Avenue is closed in two separate places:

At 7th Street near Grace Lutheran Church due to a lightning strike on the church’s steeple

Between 9th and 11th Streets for the Springfield Rail Improvements Project

Monroe Street is also closed between 9th and 11th Streets because of the Rail Improvements Project. Intermittent Lane closures are also happening between 9th and 11th on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street.

5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue is reduced to three lanes in the southbound direction while Hilltop Road is closed to through traffic between Alder Wood Drive and White Timber Road.

Concrete work and patching, asphalt paving and oil paving will also be taking place at the following locations: