UPDATE at 1:45 p.m.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said troopers are closing I-57 further to the north after a second crash happened in the traffic backup of the first crash.

Traffic is now being diverted off the highway at exit 192. Diverted vehicles can go west on County Road 1000 North to Route 45 and drive south past the crash site.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Southbound Interstate 57 is currently shut down near Mattoon by a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash happened near mlepost 182. Injuries are reported, but officials said they are minor.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 184 and onto U.S. Route 45. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

