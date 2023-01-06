Update 4:50 p.m.

Illinois State Police report that ISP Troop 7 Troopers responded at 3 p.m. to a two-unit motor vehicle crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer. The crash happened at Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 226, Champaign County, south of Monticello Rd.

Unit 1, a passenger car, was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, the car went off the roadway and through the center median striking Unit 2, a truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 226 (Monticello Rd.) is closed and is expected to be closed for several hours.

No further information is available at this time.

Update 4:22 p.m.

Illinois State Police report that southbound traffic on Interstate 57 is bring rerouted at Exit 229, onto Monticello Rd. Traffic will then head south on US-45 and be able to re-enter the interstate at Exit 220 near Pesotum.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Southbound Interstate 57 is currently shut down in Champaign County due to a crash.

The crash happened south of the Monticello Road exit. State troopers said the crash involved injuries but did not provide the severity of those injuries nor details about the crash.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to get to their destinations.

This is a developing story.