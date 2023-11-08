RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on southbound Interstate 57 is down to one lane near Rantoul due to a semi rollover, State Police said.

The crash happened one mile south of the Rantoul exit. State Police said the left lane of southbound traffic is blocked, but the right lane is still open and traffic is flowing through the scene of the crash.

Despite this, State Police advised that drivers find an alternate route to get to their destination. The left lane is expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time.

No injuries are being reported, State Police added.

This is a developing story.