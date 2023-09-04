CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois American Water and Shaw Brothers will be closing a segment of Fifth Street on Tuesday in order to retire water service and patch pavement.

Map courtesy of the Champaign Public Works Department.

Maintenance is being done at 409 E. Springfield Avenue. The road will be closed between Springfield Avenue and Healey Street. The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 5 and will end on Monday, September 11.

No through traffic will be allowed during the closure, but access to local properties will still be available. Officials encourage the public to use alternate routes in the meantime. They also remind drivers to proceed with caution around work zones.