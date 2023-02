CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Champaign is currently closed for the next week while construction crews install a sidewalk on the side of the road.

The construction, which started Tuesday, is taking place between New and Elm Streets in the area of Champaign Central High School’s North Fields. As a result, one lane of the westbound-only road is closed until Feb. 24.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

The City of Champaign encouraged people to be cautious whenever driving through this and other work zones.