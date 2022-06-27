CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane of southbound Mattis Avenue in Champaign will be closed later this week as crews repair a sewer.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until 4 p.m. on Friday. Southbound Mattis will be reduced to one lane between Camp and Springer Drives while this repair takes place. All travel at nearby intersections will be unaffected.

This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel as minor delays may occur. If an alternate route is not possible, drivers are encouraged to drive through the area with caution.