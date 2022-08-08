CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A sewer repair project in Champaign will result in a pair of closures on Prospect Avenue and White Street this week.

Southbound Prospect will be reduced to one lane and White Street west of Prospect will be closed to traffic completely starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. People with property on White Street between Willis Avenue and Prospect will be able to access their property via Willis. This closure is expected to end by 4 p.m. on Friday.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

This project is dependent on the weather and may be delayed. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel to avoid the work zone. but if they must drive through the area, they are advised to be cautious and expect minor traffic delays.