CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on one street in Champaign will be merged into a single lane on Monday as construction crews perform storm sewer maintenance.

SNC Construction will be closing the right lane of westbound University Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by this and will remain at two lanes. The closure will end by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

Drivers are advised that minor delays may occur in the work zone.